Am I the only person confused by all the contradictory virus information and directives from US and global health experts?
Naively, I expected the world’s health experts, particularly America’s, to react from a scientific basis, and some did. But, as the old adage “never let a crisis go to waste” says, the virus became a 2020 election football. The World Health Organization, WHO, scrambled to ensure that some hapless bat from China became the villain, and if anyone thought the real origin might facilitate the cure, they were sadly disappointed.
So America and the world mandated masking and lockdowns, destroying millions of small businesses, delaying education for millions and giving away trillions. America’s virus guru became a political windmill of directives, when he wasn’t defending the Wuhan lab or issuing taxpayer grants to silence criticism.
Vaccinations, our saving grace, have become a government club, with cries for banishment, job loss and travel restrictions for the non-vaccinated. Global leaders have already beggared global harmony with first world vs. third world virus responses.
As of now it looks like the Warp Speed vaccine project may have saved the day, although the virus deaths, globally, are less than 2% of the 350 million victims. With two variants in the books, maybe we are seeing the backside of the virus. Unfortunately, our political leaders continue to debate how best to prolong the virus as a political weapon and to protect NIH’s Chinese investments.
The CDC promises everyone an omicron visit, so apparently it’s only a matter of time before my three shots are put to the test.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island