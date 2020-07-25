To take the time to protest and vandalize historical statues is not very productive. One cannot change history to suit your idea of what should have been. That is a fact.

What was a normal life then is illegal now, so we did learn from history. Taking that statue down does not alter history. But moving forward to a productive life, rather than destructive, will gain you respect as well as bettering your town, county, state and hopefully your country.

Let that statue be a reminder of what was and make the goals in your life be the future for a more valuable way to live. The sad thing that has not been learned since the 1960s is freedom comes at a price and for true freedom we all must accept responsibility — something that’s been lost in this country.

Daneen Brinckmann

Brunswick

