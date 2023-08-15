There are about 93 U.S. federal attorneys in the United States. And the Attorney General using his powers has now just appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss to now handle the case against Hunter Biden in a new case in Washington, D.C. David Weiss, the same guy who gave Hunter a sweet deal in the case in Delaware. But it all fell apart when the federal judge questioned the deal.
So the U.S. Attorney General wants to use the same guy to handle this new case. Are you all smelling the same rats in all of this? Why not use a different attorney to handle this new case? Why the same guy? And the new case will either be in Washington, D.C., or California, and both states are heavy Democrats. So that means the jury pool will be for the most part Democrats, that’s another plus for the Biden family. Someone needs to look into this and stop it before it even gets stated. Question the U.S. Attorney General as to why he is appointing the same guy to handle the case. So, folks, the fix is in, and nothing is going to happen to Hunter as long as Sleepy Joe is president. Our justice system has just gone blind and stands not for justice, just for those in power. What a joke!