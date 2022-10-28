There is an article in The Brunswick News by Gordon Jackson that addresses the proposed changes to the planned development district ordinance. Due to the brevity of space, Mr. Jackson described the amendment as allowing the Glynn County Board of Commissioners to hold a public hearing to consider approval of older master plans that are out of compliance. What was not addressed is how and why are developments out of compliance with the approved plan. What was not addressed is how developers routinely change the scope or the design of a subdivision after construction has started. What was not addressed is why county code compliance officers were not performing inspections.
And exactly why would the BOC grant them amnesty?
Finally, what was not covered is when the county opens up a section of the code for “exceptions,” the number of exceptions grows exponentially. Remember several years ago when the misguided BOC took preliminary plat approval away from the planning commissions and entrusted county staff to approve new subdivisions? Just go ask the many St. Simons residents who have awakened to the sound of bulldozers and ask them how quickly that mistaken change was implemented.
Switching gears, for those of you who have not voted, please consider the economically disadvantaged before you vote for SPLOST. Call your adult children and ask them how inflation and the recession is affecting them. Call your mom or dad and ask them how their fixed income is holding out. And then go vote “no SPLOST.”