There is an article in The Brunswick News by Gordon Jackson that addresses the proposed changes to the planned development district ordinance. Due to the brevity of space, Mr. Jackson described the amendment as allowing the Glynn County Board of Commissioners to hold a public hearing to consider approval of older master plans that are out of compliance. What was not addressed is how and why are developments out of compliance with the approved plan. What was not addressed is how developers routinely change the scope or the design of a subdivision after construction has started. What was not addressed is why county code compliance officers were not performing inspections.

And exactly why would the BOC grant them amnesty?

