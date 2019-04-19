In response to the letter on Thursday, I’m a Progressive Democrat. I don’t know any ‘Socialists’ and have never met a ‘Marxist.’ Those are the GOP words to describe people who want their taxes spent to help America and her people, instead of subsidizing big oil, big pharma and big ag. Those are the ‘bait’ words used by the GOP to describe workers who would like fair taxes, fair pay and fair benefits rather than just making billionaires of the 1 percent.
Those words and the ignorance, hate and fear are features of the “bought and paid for” Regressive Republicons and Fox Entertainment.
New ideas, big ideas are progressive. It’s how the country moves forward. It’s how we solve our problems. Progressives see the possibilities for the future. Regressives see the past as a high water mark of their capabilities.
Regresssives do not promote problem solving ideas. They spit out the same old lies that billionaires make America great by trickling down their wealth and their base is happy with the crumbs as long as no kid gets a free meal. They push unregulated big businesses and still pretend that by some magic, it helps small businesses. The fact that their policies created a near catastrophic recession just 10 years ago is forgotten. The fact that big businesses are consolidating to become even larger entities, again, “too big to fail” is promoted.
The fact that Regressives can only laugh at our problems is the problem.
Carolyn Colvin
Brunswick