“Serve and protect,” the motto of law enforcement, no longer defines the progressives’ agenda to reshape American Society.
Progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez built her political base by denying her constituents 25,000 new jobs. She and 34 House associates endorse no deportation of illegal gang members while advocating for reduced criminal incarcerations. She condemned Biden’s support of Israel while praising Hamas terrorists. Her “Squad’s” voters are so radical that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer can only acquiesce.
Having destroyed free thought/speech in our colleges/universities, the progressives now plan to brainwash our school children, even baseball’s little leaguers. Radical teacher unions and school boards are reshaping public school curricula with white guilt, global warming, anti-capitalism and Marxism at the expense of basic education.
California plans to eliminate advanced math to prevent intellectual segregation. Having eliminated homework, dumbed down the three Rs, and destroyed student discipline many dropouts/graduates are doomed to welfare/criminal futures.
From AOC to Ted Wheeler/Jacob Frey/Jenny Durkan, voters have endorsed leaders and policies that are destroying their livelihoods and environments. Observe Wheeler/Frey/Durkan vacillate this summer as tsunamis of violence crushes their cities’ undermanned “blue lines.”
It is tragic that we endorse the societal value of MS-13 while damning our brave police. But, the voters have spoken and “the chips will fall where they may,” generally on America’s most vulnerable not their inept and duplicitous leaders.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island