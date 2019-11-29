I am writing to express my concern over political discussions int eh classroom. As a student during the peak of political discourse, I have witnessed the ugliest of political discussions. However, my concern is rooted in the moderator of these discussions — professors.
Every day, I go into each classroom with the mindset of retaining objective knowledge from accredited staff and material. I then take this knowledge and decide how to interpret it. It is frustrating when professors are pushing their political narrative along with it. Even worse, no one has the gall to disagree for the fear of biased grading.
I have learned that no matter how right you are, you are still wrong. I have seen students backed into corners because the professor believes their way of thinking is wrong. The outcome of this: unhealthy learning environments, suppressed opinions and mental submission. Students should absolutely discuss our political climate, but professors make it impossible when they control discussions in their favor.
Everyone’s opinion should be respected. However professors should be supporting how we think, not what we think.
Sawyer Davis
Darien