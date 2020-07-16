The right and obligation to vote is fundamental to our unique American system. Therefore, if we really want every legally qualified citizen to exercise that right (as we say we do) why do we, in the face of the COVID-19 threat, make it so confusing to obtain an absentee ballot.
I am a retired English teacher, and the process was not obvious to me. We should advertise widely that this is a two-part process, explain in regular eye-catching notices in the paper and on public signs how to first get the application, to complete it, to then receive an absent ballot in the mail.
How do those who do not use computers get a ballot without going to the election office? Even those who do use computers find it awkward to get what we need on the Glynn County elections website.
If this task cannot be simplified, at least it should be clearly explained to the electorate.
Even on the application that I found online and printed at home, there was no address to which I could mail it. We do our great nation no favors by indirectly making it hard for all voices to be heard.
If you need help getting an absentee ballot, to which everyone is entitled, call the board of elections office at 912-554-7064 and ask how to do so. We advertise everything under the sun, why not widely and clearly disseminate mail-in voting information to all voters during this dangerous time?
Nan Phillips
Jekyll Island