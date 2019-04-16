If I understand the Florida Red Flag law correctly, an anonymous person can accuse another person, who has committed no crime, not of being violent, but of “possibly” being violent.
A judge hears the complaint without the knowledge of the person being accused. Then, If the judge decides that the accuser’s accusation is reasonable (as opposed to probable), the judge can issue what amounts to a secret order to seize the firearms from the accused.
The local police are then directed to show up, unannounced, at the accused person’s house (who has already been determined to be violent) and confiscate his guns.
Disregarding the obvious due process questions, this law is incredibly irresponsible and dangerous because it places local law enforcement (as well as legal gun owners) in unnecessary but, possibly extreme, danger.
Therefore, to protect our police, I suggest that the politicians who voted for this dangerously irresponsible law be deputized by the judge and ordered to show up unannounced at the accused violent person’s house to confiscate the guns.
I support efforts to reduce gun violence, but, in my opinion, this law is beyond stupid. It is almost guaranteed to generate more gun violence.
Mason Stewart
Brunswick