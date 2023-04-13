I am one of those ubiquitous (perhaps dreaded) Atlanta transplants. I moved to Glynn County hoping to escape the filth and chaos of my birth place. I was hoping to find a place with a sheriff who had fortitude. Why do you think sheriffs from Jesup and Camden County drop their homeless people off in Brunswick? Because they are protecting their community. Our sheriff must protect us.
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. The Well must be shut down. I moved here to go see the sunrise on the beach every morning. Now I have to see mentally unstable shadows crawling out of the woods hosing themselves off at Coast Guard Station and Massengale Park.