The memory of the East Beach party house debacle must be fading from memory. If nothing else was learned from mixing residential and commercial party venues, it was that they do not mix well and only lead to problems.
With that in mind, residents of Blythe Island turned out in numbers to hear a proposal to build a wedding and events venue on Fiddler Island on Sept. 19.
Residential areas are for raising families in as safe an area as we can provide for our children. Commercial enterprises such as bars, clubs and other venues that serve alcohol and provide a festive atmosphere are fine and well suited to hotels that provide onsite lodging. The proposed Fiddler Island wedding and events venue would not provide lodging and guests would traverse the length of Blythe Island after events. Excessive noise and other behavior disruptive to residential life have repeatedly been encountered at similar venues. Folks seeking a safe and healthy place to live and raise families have good reason to be concerned about the Fiddler Island proposal.
Blythe Island is well-established as a residential area historically and in the Glynn County Comprehensive Plan. Our new neighbor is welcomed warmly to utilize their recent purchase under the 2012 rezoning to residential. Glynn County is well-advised to remember the East Beach party house debacle if this rezoning proposal is not withdrawn prior to the Oct. 1 Mainland Planning Commission meeting.
Mike Whitley
Brunswick