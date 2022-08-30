This is in response to the letter from Craig Thomas claiming that pro-choice individuals don’t care about human life. On the contrary Mr. Thomas, we care deeply about human life. Women, after all, are living, breathing human beings who deserve a life. Banning abortion threatens millions of them with death or misery.

You say pro-choice individuals support abortion up to birth. That’s outrageous, hyperbolic scare-talk perpetrated by Trump and extremist, right wing media.

