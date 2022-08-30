This is in response to the letter from Craig Thomas claiming that pro-choice individuals don’t care about human life. On the contrary Mr. Thomas, we care deeply about human life. Women, after all, are living, breathing human beings who deserve a life. Banning abortion threatens millions of them with death or misery.
You say pro-choice individuals support abortion up to birth. That’s outrageous, hyperbolic scare-talk perpetrated by Trump and extremist, right wing media.
Less than 1.3% of abortions are after 21 weeks. When they occur, it’s because of two general indications: lethal fetal anomalies or severe health threats to the mother. These are tragic circumstances that no one wants. Such decisions should be made by a physician and patient with knowledge that you or a legislature could not possibly possess.
Where’s your humanity, sir? Can you imagine the pain of the Louisiana woman forced to carry a skull-less fetus to term knowing that the child will be dead at birth? How is that compassion for the child — or if you care, the mother? This is but one of many horrific incidents in the brief time since Roe was overturned.
I think all of us can agree that abortion is a complex, deeply personal issue. The irony is that the party of small government wants to impose a big government mandate on all women, no matter the circumstances, on the most personal situation imaginable. And that’s why it should not be up to the government or men like you to judge.