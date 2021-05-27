On May 11, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the collection of tax on gas until May 15 and then extended the suspension until May 21. Georgia gas tax is 28.7 cents per gallon.
I did not notice a subsequent lowering of retail gas prices at the pump during that time period. That means that the tax was suspended but still paid by the consumer and collected by retailers for 11 days. It seems to me that there should have been a price reduction to the consumer somewhere down the line.
Where is that collected money being hidden, or was it passed on to the pipeline company to pay the $5 million ransom that they swore they would never pay but then paid anyway?
Jim Miller
Brunswick