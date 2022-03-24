A recent letter to the editor alleges that rising fuel prices are due to price gouging by oil companies. This is absurd because oil companies do not set the price, which is 70% of the price of gas at the pump. The price of oil is determined by speculators and hedgers on the Chicago Board of Exchange based on future assumptions of the supply versus demand. Oil producers sell to refineries at today’s prices and the refiners sell gas to distributors who then sell it to retailers at wholesale prices. The retailers, the majority of which are mom and pop operations, set their price based on the wholesale price plus profit margins.
When oil drops below forty dollars a barrel, oil companies lose money. During two years of the pandemic demand dropped, resulting in an oversupply of oil. The oil companies lost billions, but nobody complained and Congress did not hold hearings on price gouging. Unfortunately, oil companies cut their exploration budgets by 75% and the futures market saw a big supply shortage in the coming years. Oil futures have continued to rise since then.
The rise has been accelerated by climate policies attempting to achieve net zero emissions. Environmental groups have pressured banks to reduce capital available to the fossil fuel industry. The current administration has adopted the “net zero” policy through executive action taken from day one. Now Congress is considering a “windfall profits” tax, which will take money from exploration budgets and cause the futures market to act accordingly.
Jim Harris
Brunswick