The World Track & Field Championships just ended after 10 days of competition. All events were televised on NBC channels and the best track and field athletes in the world competed. I kept waiting for articles or schedules in the newspaper but didn’t see anything until today’s hit job by the AP. They referred to half-empty stands when, according to the announcers, the seats were sold out. The AP also stated that the U.S. needs a really powerful track and field presence but the U.S. won a total of 32 medals, considerably more than the second place 10 medals.
Of the many world, championship and national records broken, 22-year-old Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 50.68 seconds and then anchored the winning U.S. 4x400 relay team with a time of about 47.7 seconds. Mondo Duplantis, born and raised in Louisiana and competing for Sweden, broke his own world record in the pole vault with a height of 20 feet 4/12 inches. The AP also stated that the Eugene Oregon stadium is great but it is a couple years old when it is a brand new, state-of-the-art stadium. The AP suggested Los Angeles as a better choice but Hayward Field in Eugene has been considered the track and field Mecca for decades.