The World Track & Field Championships just ended after 10 days of competition. All events were televised on NBC channels and the best track and field athletes in the world competed. I kept waiting for articles or schedules in the newspaper but didn’t see anything until today’s hit job by the AP. They referred to half-empty stands when, according to the announcers, the seats were sold out. The AP also stated that the U.S. needs a really powerful track and field presence but the U.S. won a total of 32 medals, considerably more than the second place 10 medals.

Of the many world, championship and national records broken, 22-year-old Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 50.68 seconds and then anchored the winning U.S. 4x400 relay team with a time of about 47.7 seconds. Mondo Duplantis, born and raised in Louisiana and competing for Sweden, broke his own world record in the pole vault with a height of 20 feet 4/12 inches. The AP also stated that the Eugene Oregon stadium is great but it is a couple years old when it is a brand new, state-of-the-art stadium. The AP suggested Los Angeles as a better choice but Hayward Field in Eugene has been considered the track and field Mecca for decades.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…