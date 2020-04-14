President Trump promises that “It will be better than ever!” Will it without many thousands of family, friends and neighbors; without small businesses lost and restaurants that won’t recover; with millions still unemployed; and with trillions added to our already ballooning national debt?

The impact of this malicious killer has been magnified by the President’s denials, delays, discord and deceit. One wonders, if this behavior will change as the virus attacks southern and midwestern states.

It’s one thing to lie about our past, but it’s another to lie about our future.

Let’s face it, it may never be the same. Perhaps there is hope once we get to truth.

Richard Ulrich

Brunswick

