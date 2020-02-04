President Trump proved he was a scam artist and a fraud long before he was elected President.
Trump was accused of being a fraud and convicted twice before being sworn in as our 45th President. In 2005, he started Trump University, the New York State Attorney General pointed out he could not call it a university in New York with out obtaining a state charter.
His phony university scam was where students were told they would be taught Trump’s real estate skills. The school that was started in 2005 was shut down in 2013, and Trump was fined $25 million.
A few years later The Trump Foundation, which was created to distribute millions of dollars to well-meaning and needy individuals and organizations, was shut down by the same attorney general, and Trump was fined $5 million because much of the money was paid out tax free to Trump family members.
The dishonesty and fraudulent actions exhibited in the operation of both of these Trump schemes, is exactly how Trump got himself impeached and why he should be removed from the highest elected office in our country.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island