Four years ago, President Trump swore to the best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. If you asked millions of those who voted for him in November, they would ardently confirm Trump has respectfully honored his commitment.
Now that he has continued to say he won the election after election officials, the Attorney General, numerous state and federal courts and the Supreme Court have definitely disagreed with him, what do his supporters think about his upholding his oath and what are they prepared to do about it?
Are they prepared to destabilize our democracy? Who are they willing to defend, the Constitution or Donald Trump? How do we present this fact in a way they will stop to listen and intelligently consider this fact? We respect their point of view and understand the confusion mixed messages have presented. I pray we find a way to understand what a commitment to an oath entails and to support our democracy.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island