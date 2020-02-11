Do you remember President Trump’s outrage after Colin Kaepernick, in protest against what he saw as police brutality, “took a knee” during the national anthem? How the president said that they should “kick him out of the NFL”, and, perhaps, “out of the country”?

Fast forward to last Sunday’s Super Bowl, and Trump’s party for donors at Mar-a-Lago. If you only watch a certain network, you might not have seen the video of how our president conducted himself during the national anthem. How he was standing around, looking bored, pointing out and smiling at some of his donor friends, sometimes waving his arms like a bratty kid.

Doubt my words? Just take a look at any of the “lame-stream media” outlets. You know, the ones who put out all the “fake news.” Then, after you’ve seen the video with your own eyes, ask yourself this question: If President Obama or any of the current democratic candidates for president had conducted him or her self this way, what would you be saying?

The president lies to us most every day. Much of his conduct before, during and after his candidacy has been reprehensible. Where’s your outrage?

Bob Thigpen

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.