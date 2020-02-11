Do you remember President Trump’s outrage after Colin Kaepernick, in protest against what he saw as police brutality, “took a knee” during the national anthem? How the president said that they should “kick him out of the NFL”, and, perhaps, “out of the country”?
Fast forward to last Sunday’s Super Bowl, and Trump’s party for donors at Mar-a-Lago. If you only watch a certain network, you might not have seen the video of how our president conducted himself during the national anthem. How he was standing around, looking bored, pointing out and smiling at some of his donor friends, sometimes waving his arms like a bratty kid.
Doubt my words? Just take a look at any of the “lame-stream media” outlets. You know, the ones who put out all the “fake news.” Then, after you’ve seen the video with your own eyes, ask yourself this question: If President Obama or any of the current democratic candidates for president had conducted him or her self this way, what would you be saying?
The president lies to us most every day. Much of his conduct before, during and after his candidacy has been reprehensible. Where’s your outrage?
Bob Thigpen
St. Simons Island