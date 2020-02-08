Whenever we encounter in life someone who lies as often as our president does, we shun them because truth-telling is the only game we can play for long. It is the lubricant of a functioning society. It is how I deal with you and you with me.
If I lie to you, just once, you will not trust me again. Truth-telling is the animating spirit of America. Truthful speech is all that can change chaos into order.
We don’t yet declare that Trump has colluded with other governments illegally, nor can we know for sure whether he’s really a billionaire, but we do know for sure he is a liar. It is the fundamental feature of his character. And someone explain to me why this doesn’t matter.
Hence, his explanation of facts, and for why any particular action was taken or not taken, is most likely a lie. Liars historically destroy a great much in destroying themselves. In our case, it will be our democracy and the rule of law.
The truth is, we saw him talking tough on TV and elected him on that basis. He was loud and crude and cynical and a liar, and we thought it was funny — said he was “tellin’ like it is!” He was shallow and petty and venal and ill-informed and we saw ourselves in him because that is the kind of people we have become. And now there is hell to pay.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island