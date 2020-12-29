I hope the followers of POTUS now see he is for himself and not the people. He had to have his way before he signed the relief bill. He cannot accept the fact he lost the election. There was no fraud, it’s been proven. If there were any fraud, they need to look into the S.C. elections.
This country is in dire trouble because of this president. He has flaunted his power to his advantage way too long. That is why he lost. The real scary issue is the 70 million who did vote for him.
I always thought that good prevails over evil. It did in the election, but not by as much as we thought. What has happened to this country? We are leading in the COVID-19 battle because no one wants to listen. Wake up America and smell the coffee. Do what’s right and not what some idiot tells you to do.
The Republicans who have supported this president need to be replaced. Yes, there needs to be a term limit. The Republican party has proven they are not for the people. Politics is the evil one here and greed. That is what is killing this democracy. God help us all.
Mary Skovran
Waverly