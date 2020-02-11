Mr. Baker’s letter in the Feb. 8 edition of the paper was full of hyperbole, innuendo and exaggeration, but contained not a single fact. His letter closed with “now there will be hell to pay.”
In the 3 1/2 years that President Trump has been in office, we have seen lower taxes, tightened borders, record low levels of unemployment, trade negotiations with our biggest trading partners to reduce unfair trade practices toward the U.S., proponents of terrorism eliminated and sanctions placed against the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world, Iran, relations with our best mid-East ally, Israel, restored, and a sustained roaring economy.
Our president has accomplished this while being pursued the entire period by the Democrats and the “deep state” with false allegations of Russian collusion, a totally false Steele Dossier, improper issues of FISA warrants, a two-year Mueller investigation which turned up nothing and a farcical impeachment by the House Democrats that was not upheld in the Senate. Nothing. Zero. Nada.
I ask you, Mr. Baker, just how has this made your life “hell to pay?” The only hell you will have to pay is if one of the current Democratic candidates is elected as the next President. Can you say “Venezuela?”
Charles Higginbotham
St. Simons Island