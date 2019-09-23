A president is supposed to incarnate the spirit of the Constitution, not mock it. And yet Trumpism is but one constant mockery, fundamentally unreal and therefore fundamentally without meaning, a distraction.
Supporters concede he is a liar and an egotist, but argue, “...he gets results. After all, didn’t the Lord use wicked Jehu to destroy King Ahab?”
So, let’s talk results. He has gutted the Clear Water Act and the Clean Air Act, and removed regulations on chemical companies that make pesticides causing cancer in children.
For the sake of a big arms deal with the murderous Saudi king, he has made the American military complicit in genocidal war in Yemen in which thousands of Arab children have been starved. (But they’re Muslim — right? So it’s not like they’re Norwegian children or anything.)
He has created a lawless zone at the border, so that helpless and innocent Hispanic children may be kidnapped and held in cages without human rights or representation.
He has exploited American racism for cheap political advantage.
He has passed a $2 trillion tax cut, 83 percent of which goes to the top 1 percent of Americans.
He has abrogated health care without even a suggestion of how to replace it or repair infrastructure for that matter. These facts are not in dispute. And so what’s he about? Tell it.
My grandparents were all four southern Christian conservative evangelicals, and they would despise this man; his conceits, his vulgarity, his corruption, and his dishonesty.
Congratulations on your results.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island