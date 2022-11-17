After months of “red wave” or “red tsunami” predictions it seems the result was a red trickle. The pundits had predicted that abortion rights had been forgotten, the threat to democracy was not important and that inflation was the major issue. Apparently the American people disagreed. Young people and women came out in droves and reversed what normally would have been a cakewalk in any other midterm election. In the five states where abortion was directly on the ballot, the pro-choice position prevailed — even in very conservative Kentucky and Montana. Although Georgia was a bit of a disappointment, I have faith the totally unqualified Hershel Walker will not prevail.
Now the only thing left to do is sit back, get some popcorn and enjoy the clash of the titans as Trump and DeSantis destroy each other. Enjoy, sports fans.