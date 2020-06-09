I recently learned on a Facebook post that the state of Georgia’s Senate has a bill before it regarding the potential sale of one of this county’s most significant historic sites and wildlife refuge — Butler Plantation just south of Darien on U.S. Highway 17.
Every citizen should be concerned that the only publicity this has received is on Facebook and that the Georgia House passed and the Georgia Senate is considering the sale of public land without public notice or public input. This land was a gift from the Reynolds family to the State of Georgia. It was a gift to the people of Georgia.
To sell or alter the purpose of the gift without input from those who now own it — the people of Georgia — could possibly be a violation of any deed restrictions (think Twitty Park on St. Simons Island) that would have to be honored. To be taking a potential investor on tour for building a distillery here before a bill is passed, without public notice, without public meetings not only seems illegal but smells of dishonesty and begs one to ask what the possible connections between the various parties might be.
Ellen Kennedy
St. Simons Island