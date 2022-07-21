I have had the privilege to witness the awesome job of the FLETC Security Police for the last 21 years.
FLETC security keeps an eye out on the students, staff, guests and the grounds that make up the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. They do this by taking the time to investigate everything that is happening in and around the center. They have worked wrecks outside the gate, heart attacks, flat tires and disabled cars, just to name a few. They have done this with integrity, empathy, self awareness and the list goes on.
With that being said, I was caught up in the traffic jam that happened on U.S. 17 on July 18. My car ran extremely hot and smoke poured out from under the hood. I was right there next to the port so I pulled into the empty parking lot right before the main access gate. I got out, opened the hood and called my son. No one could get to me for the traffic jam. I am 62 years young and while I sat there for an hour or longer the port police rode by and jeered at me a number of times but at no time did they stop to investigate. I can only guess that being security for inanimate objects (cars) causes you to lose your compassion for people in general.
Alice Hill
Brunswick