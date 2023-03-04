Regarding your recent headline on the Georgia Ports Authority and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ $247 million investment in Brunswick’s ports, it is a shame that this money was not applied to moving Mayor’s Point low-value bulk freight handling to Colonel’s Island, and leasing the Mayor’s Point property to Brunswick as a development asset.
Doing that would eliminate rail and heavy truck traffic from Brunswick and create an accessible, large and scenic riverfront property for development. Imagine a Savannah Riverfront, San Antonio Riverwalk or Greenville type renovation.