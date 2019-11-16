The Brunswick PorchFest committee would like to thank the people who made the 2019 PorchFest a huge success.
To the performers who donated their time and talent: We know you had opportunities to play paying gigs on that Sunday, but you chose to donate your time to our community event. Thank you for being a part of the magic that is PorchFest.
To the porch hosts: We thank you for opening up your porches to our performers and spectators. Without your hospitality PorchFest could not exist.
To our volunteers: Thank you for asking “how can I help?” We are a small committee. We needed extra hands and you provided them.
To our sponsors: Thank you for your sponsorship. Even free events have costs and your donations covered them for us.
To all of you who came to PorchFest: Thank you for being a fantastic audience. We are grateful so many of you fully embraced what PorchFest is all about. Most of all we would like to thank you for leaving SoGlo free of litter after the event. There was no sign of the thousands of people who had been there just hours before. You left our neighborhood clean for those who reside here. Our hats are off to you for this.
We are always trying to think of ways we can make PorchFest better, but without all of you the event could not take place. We as a committee will always be grateful for your generosity, hospitality and enthusiasm.
Angie Young
Brunswick