More senseless murders are filling the news cycle and, as is customary, more politicians are exploiting them to divide us and strengthen themselves.

Gun owners are being maligned by the uninformed as they adopt talking points spewed by the media and political elite, all of which know that the crux of the issue is not the gun, but rather the heart of the person holding it. Jesus warned us that it’s not what we take into our bodies that makes us evil, but rather that which comes from us. In my lifetime I never expected that my country would slip so far away from the desires of our fathers, but here we are. Television, the internet, politics, education and social discourse are teaching us that “me” is more important than “we,” and that our efforts need only serve our own self-interests. What a recipe for disaster.

I wish that we could achieve peace by destroying all of the objects that we use to harm one another. I’m afraid that that can never happen, though. It’s hard to live without a heart.

Mark Newman

Brunswick

Wild Wonders at the Casino

Children got to see a wide variety of animals at a library program Thursday morning at the atrium at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Mike Rossi and Steffanie Nelson of Wild Wonders Animal Show from Jacksonville let the kids see and sometimes touch or hold a ferret, a rabbit, lizards, snakes…

New housing complex officially open

Government agencies and private developers cut the ribbon Thursday on the Perry Place apartment complex, a new affordable housing complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city.

Brunswick Harbor study complete

A three-year environmental study to widen and expand the Brunswick harbor has been given a positive assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.