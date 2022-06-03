More senseless murders are filling the news cycle and, as is customary, more politicians are exploiting them to divide us and strengthen themselves.
Gun owners are being maligned by the uninformed as they adopt talking points spewed by the media and political elite, all of which know that the crux of the issue is not the gun, but rather the heart of the person holding it. Jesus warned us that it’s not what we take into our bodies that makes us evil, but rather that which comes from us. In my lifetime I never expected that my country would slip so far away from the desires of our fathers, but here we are. Television, the internet, politics, education and social discourse are teaching us that “me” is more important than “we,” and that our efforts need only serve our own self-interests. What a recipe for disaster.
I wish that we could achieve peace by destroying all of the objects that we use to harm one another. I’m afraid that that can never happen, though. It’s hard to live without a heart.
Mark Newman
Brunswick