Serious problems are caused when economic development costs are shifted from investors onto taxpayers and customers. The most obvious injustice is the disproportionate growth in corporate profits relative to wages, especially unfair when consumers are facing higher prices for goods and services.
From the second quarter of 2020 to the end of 2021, 53.9% of price increases were attributed to corporate profits, nearly five times average profit-rate increases documented over the previous 40 years (1979-2019). Meanwhile, labor costs were only 7.9% of price increases from mid-2020 to the end of 2021, yet they accounted for an average of 61.8% of rising prices over the previous four decades. This means that profits contributing to inflation have soared by a factor of five while labor costs shrunk to about one-eighth their previous portion of price increases. But another troubling factor in these imbalances are so-called “external” costs — such as public infrastructure (water/sewer, roads, and power), environmental impacts and property value.