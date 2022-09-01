In your editorial of Aug. 25, “Facts, not politics, should guide big state decisions,” you ignore pertinent facts about the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, which you portray as a source for “unbiased” science.
The EPD decision on the Twin Pines mining and related permits is not yet made, but the statement of Stacey Abrams, candidate for governor, that her “…intention would be to ensure that EPD rejects the application, that we pass legislation to permanently protect Okefenokee.” is a clear statement of her position. In her remarks from which that quotation is taken she stated that the governor appoints the EPD director. That fact alone makes plain the political nature of that position and that agency.