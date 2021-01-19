I’m afraid that Friday’s editorial will fall on deaf ears in today’s hyperpartisan politics. Trump’s challenge to Washington’s Deep State control of America shook our current leaders to the core. Imagine the consequences of a political system served by leaders dedicated to serving their constituents rather than themselves, a black day for the Deep State.
America, like most democracies, has had it share of corrupt politicians, but in general they were a small minority. In the last few decades, Washington’s Deep State has discovered that administrative and judicial majorities invigorate the “privileged” to feed at the public trough. Politicians, on modest salaries, suddenly become one-term millionaires with no legal consequences.
As federal taxpayers have become a minority, government largess has become a way of life for the new majority. Middle class families find states like California no longer value them. Citizens in scores of major cities discover that their mayors advocate for criminal destruction of property, looting and surging violence, and law and order is reduced to a political game.
False prophets preach education as the ticket out of poverty, only to support the same failed methods that have fostered decades of failed schools. Twenty-five percent of California’s population read and write at seventh grade level, hardly the modern workforce. Forget the campaign bluster, today’s politicians salivate at the lawless prospect of mining the public coffers, and anyone standing in their way will be grist for the Deep State mill.
The fur will really fly when Biden disappears.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island