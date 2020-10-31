The vitriol and base name-calling of this election cycle hides the ugliest truth in contemporary American politics: Our country has been stolen by two political parties that increasingly define themselves by opposition to the other.

They move further toward the ideological poles to signal these differences. This is done without consideration of the American citizen. Our votes are often “single issue” and require us to swallow bitter pills that come with the “party platform.”

We elect politicians not to represent us but to answer to Republican and Democrat leadership entrenched in political oligarchy. The republic, in this way, is lost.

Duane Buckner

Brunswick

More from this section

+2
Bennie's Red Barn preserves tradition ...

Bennie's Red Barn preserves tradition ...

Just a couple miles north of the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads a giant red barn mindfully watches over hurried passersby, as it has for nearly the past 70 years. Unquestionably the oldest eatery on St. Simons Island under one family’s leadership, Bennie’s Red Barn, construct…

Small rally holds drive-thru to protest costume controversy

Small rally holds drive-thru to protest costume controversy

Pro-Trump drivers in two pickup trucks, two vans and an SUV staged a pro-Trump drive-thru the Oglethorpe Point Elementary parking lot as school ended Friday to show their displeasure that an administrator had compelled a student to remove a Trump hat and flag worn as a cape on Super Hero Day.

Accuser signs affidavit recanting allegations against Cabrera

Accuser signs affidavit recanting allegations against Cabrera

A student has fully recanted assertions he made in 2018 that former Oglethorpe Point Elementary Assistant Principal Eric Cabrera had sexually molested him when he was in fifth grade, which resulted in Cabrera’s arrest and effectively derailed his career for a time.