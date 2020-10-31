The vitriol and base name-calling of this election cycle hides the ugliest truth in contemporary American politics: Our country has been stolen by two political parties that increasingly define themselves by opposition to the other.
They move further toward the ideological poles to signal these differences. This is done without consideration of the American citizen. Our votes are often “single issue” and require us to swallow bitter pills that come with the “party platform.”
We elect politicians not to represent us but to answer to Republican and Democrat leadership entrenched in political oligarchy. The republic, in this way, is lost.
Duane Buckner
Brunswick