McCarthy’s recent announcement — that he and the White House puppeteers had reached an agreement on the debt ceiling — sent me into a fit of laughter. The madam of this establishment is used to such out breaks and said ”Okay, lets hear it.”
I’ll also share it with you: My dotage has produced a phenomenon in which events will draw instant recall of something my mind considers a parallel. In this case it was the scene from, “The Longest Day” in which a lone Foche-Wulf made a single staffing pass over Omaha beach and flew off, trailing smoke. The cockpit shot showed the pilot laughing maniacally and saying,” The Luftwaffe has had its finest hour.”