Law enforcement bill of rights and police union policies need to change to make our country a safer place for all citizens.
The latest rash of killings by police, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks point to a systemic problem with policing in our country. We need to get rid of the law enforcement bill of rights or bring them more in line with the citizens’ Bill of Rights. Also, our city and town administrators have to do a better job to stand up to police unions, or we vote them out of office.
Whatever changes are made to make police more friendly towards one group of citizens will make all citizens safer when they interact with police. Because police often say they are just enforcing the laws when they make traffic stops or arrests, maybe we need to think about changing many of our laws.
Instead of arresting a DUI person who has no prior record or warrants , issue them a traffic ticket to appear in court and have them call someone to drive them home or even let police drive them home. If they have a small amount of drugs, confiscate the drugs then issue a ticket with a fine to pay. There is no reason that these kind of offenses should lead to high speed car chases or a death sentence by police. Let’s put aside our political, and cultural differences, and work together to make America a safer place for all of our citizens including the police.
Nathan Russo
St. Simons Island