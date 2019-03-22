I was moved by Thursday’s article by Janice Westberry. She was impressed by the prosecutor and public defender. I hope and pray that the officers and troopers will continue to be vigilant in stopping stupid and aggressive driving.
Too many officers don’t know the laws about driving and are an embarrassment. I think they should stop a lot more bad drivers and just tell them how to drive. I am not for giving a lot of fines, but the cops can help teach proper driving and give warnings if necessary.
After all, it’s not their job to bring in revenue but it is their job to “promulgate a safe, orderly and expeditious flow of traffic.”
I was recently stopped by an officer who was just “phishing.” He wouldn’t tell me why he stopped me and said that I had done nothing wrong.
He didn’t ask to see my license but looked my car over good and then he said I could go. I later learned that “phishing” is a popular procedure. I am old and grey-haired, and it was early morning. What’s that about?
Dear commissioners and chief, you are “phishing” in the wrong pond.
I don’t think any commissioner or chief will call me to check out who the officer was or get the facts straight, but they are welcome.
I’m in the phone book.
Bob Tatum
Brookman