We read with interest Taylor Cooper’s April 17 article, “County approves citizen panel to oversee police department.”
It is clear to me that neither Mr. Cooper nor Mr. O’Quinn understood the intent of the authors of the IACP Report. The exact language from the report is as follows: Create a Police Advisory Board comprised of residents from across the county.
The “Professional Review Board” crafted by Mr. O’Quinn is nowhere close to the concept as articulated by the IACP panel.
The IACP report never called for an arbitrarily picked group of former law enforcement officers to oversee the police department much less include the county administrator as one of its members.
Rather, it called for a citizen panel comprised of people from all walks of life whose mission would be to improve effectiveness, accountability, relationship building, communication, building trust internally and externally and to expand the department’s community outreach, branding, and two-way information flow.
Unfortunately, it appears that the board of commissioners has once again squandered the potential benefit of a taxpayer funded study that was, in fact, prepared by professionals, and substituted a half measure contradiction. I guess they thought we wouldn’t notice.
Jane Fraser
Sea Island