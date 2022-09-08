Please, folks, could we see an apology to Brunswick Police Major Greg Post?
Then I’d like to address the statement that we need more officers because of the criminal acts of our homeless population. Does it really make sense to invite trouble and then demand that someone else fix the resulting problem? For several years prior to the influx of homeless to the center of our city we had badgered our city government for a living wage with which to attract new officers and to retain those we had. We finally found a manager who understood that issue, but by then many of men and women qualified chose safer employment. Thus, we remain seriously understaffed. Imagine that!