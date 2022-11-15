I write to address the Nov. 5 editorial that suggested consolidating police agencies would solve staffing and retention problems. Consolidation may provide a solution to staffing levels, however, in my opinion, merging the departments would be ill-advised, costly, disruptive and unnecessary. The challenges and cost in the form of increased salaries and benefits for incoming officers; rebranding equipment, uniforms and vehicles; and adjusting command structures within multiple departments are just a few that a merger would entail.
The Glynn County Police Department has staffing and retention issues. But as Chief Battiste stated and as noted in your editorial, these issues are a problem nationally and not unique to Glynn County. GCPD is improving equipment and working conditions; upgrading training and training opportunities; and developing an equitable promotion process. Moreover, GCPD is on the cusp of attaining state certification from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies. Currently only 40 (6%) of Georgia LE agencies are accredited. GCPD will soon join that short list as a standard bearer for excellence in police services. Taxpayer dollars spent on a merger, would be better invested in leveling the playing field for GCPD by providing hiring bonuses, competitive salaries and longevity salary increases, which would attract and retain quality applicants.