The FBI lists Brunswick, Georgia, as one of the most dangerous places to live. I have been here seven years and I have not seen any crime whatsoever. I credit this to our great police force, both county and city.
People have told me they see very few police anywhere. Well, let me tell you, if there is any sort of crime or issue they are on it like ants. And they suppress it. I witnessed one vehicle surrounded by probably 25 officers and I do not know what this guy did but he probably won’t do it again.
When I saw the online report of this being a dangerous place to live I went down and purchased a concealed weapons permit, but again I thought maybe there was evil lurking in the shadows. Again, we have officers that are probably the best trained anywhere so you can feel safe. Congratulations for a job well done
Donald Green
Brunswick