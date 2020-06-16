More training is not the answer to the current crisis in policing. Police have the personnel, the equipment and the training they need to do the job. What they do not generally have is the resources to work on themselves as people.
Human capital is the most valuable and expensive resource a police organization has, yet we dedicate almost nothing in protecting that asset. Police officers must requalify with their weapons regularly, complete physical fitness batteries, they receive legal updates routinely, in-service training is mandated by most POST Commissions. Just as importantly, police officers should be required to receive regular non-stigmatized mental health evaluations without fear of being placed on the bow-and-arrow squad. Inmates in prison get better mental health care than police officers.
When I was training police recruits in the academy, I would ask them to consider this from the Bible, Luke 12:48 “...of whom much is given, much will be required.” I used this quote in the context of describing the social contract between the police and our society. Society grants the police power over one’s freedom and ultimately over life and death. In return, society has the right to demand much from the police. Police are held to a higher standard, and that is fair. What is not fair is being held to a higher standard and not being afforded the resources to meet this obligation.
Richard Burton
Brunswick