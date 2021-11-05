As a property owner who witnesses “Frat Beach” from ground zero each year, I was disappointed to see that law enforcement did literally nothing to enforce the law. Despite banning alcohol on the beach, and despite state law prohibiting underage alcohol possession, it was business as usual.
Glynn County Police Department Public Information Officer Earl Wilson reported: “There was no significant police activity during ‘Frat Beach’ Friday evening.” Apparently, law enforcement was instructed to look away while thousands of underage college students binged on jugs of vodka and fruit juice. As they staggered off the beach around 5 p.m. on Friday, we witnessed the usual defecation in the dunes, private property intrusions, lewd displays of nudity, loud bursts of profanity and sickening displays of public drunkenness.
What a sad message we send our children by condoning this behavior each year. My advice is to enforce the law exactly as written, plan some events for actual adults, and let this weekend evolve into an “alumni only” celebration.
Patrick Anderson
St. Simons Island