We are blessed with the news of protests by the group called Plowshares. I fully encourage them to continue protesting against nukes, but they are at the wrong fence. They should travel over to China, North Korea, Russia, Iran and even France — all are testing their nukes.
Where were you all at 7:58 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese Navy attacked Pearl Harbor, destroying most of our war ships with over 1,000 men that went down with the sinking of the Battle ship U.S.S. Arizona. Probably protesting our under manned military for being warmongers.
It continues to puzzle me when all the protesters seem to be so unhappy with America but will not leave to find a better place to live. Let me clue you folks in, there is no better place to live. Try any other country and if you find one, write home about it.
L.J. Vsetecka
Brunswick