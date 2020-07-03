My wife has asthma, and I am 83. We, like a lot of others, would like to see the COVID pandemic more under control. It could so easily be done until a vaccine is developed, simply by keeping social distance and wearing a mask.
They confused a lot of people at first about masks, but now know that it is some benefit to the person wearing the mask, and a large benefit to those that are around them.
The spread in Glynn County is now quite bad, and I think it would be a good idea for our commissioners to take some action.
I know most people don’t want to harm others, and probably just need to be reminded, and be more aware of prevention methods.
Wiltz Bernard
Brunswick