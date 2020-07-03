My wife has asthma, and I am 83. We, like a lot of others, would like to see the COVID pandemic more under control. It could so easily be done until a vaccine is developed, simply by keeping social distance and wearing a mask.

They confused a lot of people at first about masks, but now know that it is some benefit to the person wearing the mask, and a large benefit to those that are around them.

The spread in Glynn County is now quite bad, and I think it would be a good idea for our commissioners to take some action.

I know most people don’t want to harm others, and probably just need to be reminded, and be more aware of prevention methods.

Wiltz Bernard

Brunswick

More from this section

Visitors flood the island for holiday weekend

Visitors flood the island for holiday weekend

A visitor would be hard-pressed to find a better place to practice COVID-19 induced social distancing during the Fourth of July weekend than the historic cemetery at Christ Church on St. Simons Island.