The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration is asking you to take a minute to double-check where you may vote in 2024.
After our June meeting, we posted information regarding these proposed substantial changes. The board has given the public 45 days to provide comments before the maps are adopted. The information is available at glynncounty.org/elections and on social media.
This change will impact at least 20,000 Glynn County mainland voters, but we have not yet received any comments. Unfortunately, changes are often overlooked until Election Day. Voters who are unaware could feel frustrated when they show up at the wrong place. When learning they missed the public comment opportunity, voters may feel unheard.
2024 could see the highest voter turnout ever. We encourage you to early vote. If you vote on Election Day, you must vote at your poll location. We want you to be aware these changes may affect you.
The public comment period ends July 30. We hope you’ll use this time to share your opinion about where you vote.
Please call 912-554-7060 with any questions.
Director, Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration