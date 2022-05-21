As someone who has participated in Glynn County’s public zoning meetings over the past three years, I was pleased to see your recent editorial about paying attention to this important process. But when I showed up at last week’s zoning committee meeting, I was dismayed by what I heard. On multiple occasions, the committee members derided the thousands of public comments — even suggesting the simplest solution would be to throw the whole thing in the trash. Laughter ensued.
Then there was the committee member who dismissed the entire process as political, calling it a “liberal document” that would destroy Glynn County as we know it. When someone in the audience pointed out the committee’s lack of diversity (there were no people of color or areas of expertise represented other than development/real estate), that same committee member visibly sneered and laughed. Zoning isn’t liberal or conservative. Call me crazy, but I know plenty of neighbors across the political spectrum who love and care about our county’s future. Even if you disagree with their opinions, when 1,000-plus people take the time to provide input on any issue, it’s offensive to decide outright that their voices shouldn’t matter.
Glynn County is made up of people of all backgrounds who want what’s best for our community. We all deserve to be heard. I hope commissioners will add the representation necessary to ensure that the committee charged with shaping our future will speak for all residents, not just a select few.
Sally Sumpter
St. Simons Island