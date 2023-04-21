First of all, I’d like to thank all the responders who handled the Pinova blaze, which certainly looked horrific from my safe distance on St. Simons. No reported injuries — really amazing.
Given what looks like extensive damage, I’d also like to suggest to the city of Brunswick, Glynn County Commission and to Pinova management that this represents an opportunity to move the Pinova processing mill to a location outside the city and into the county, where access will be much easier, more efficient and safer for all concerned.
Moving both Pinova from the city, and the Georgia Ports Authority functions from Brunswick’s Mayors Point to a location at or near Colonels Island will remove two major impediments to Brunswick’s reconstruction. This would also increase Pinova’s profitability and eliminate heavy truck traffic and railroad activity from Brunswick. It is an opportunity unlikely to be seen again.
Of note, I have seen several paper, tall oil and rayon plants in Finland, having done business there. It is unusual to see continuous stack emissions from those plants in Finland, unlike here. Might be a great opportunity to upgrade Pinova’s technology, too.