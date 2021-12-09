When I saw the One Hundred Miles petition (https://onehundredmiles.org/jekyll-island-petition/#/311/) calling for a moratorium on development until the Jekyll Island Authority produces a plan to address overcrowding on the island, I thought the same thing that authority Executive Director Jones Hooks said in his letter Nov. 26: The authority already has such a plan, the Carrying Capacity and Infrastructure Assessment Plan.
When I asked the folks at One Hundred Miles, to which I’m a monthly donor, what they had against that plan, their objection was only procedural. They didn’t say that the plan, if implemented, wouldn’t mitigate overcrowding on the island. They just complained that the authority isn’t “bound” by it.
That makes the petition irrelevant. Sign it or not, it won’t matter because the authority will be no more “bound” by any other plan it might come up with than it is by the recommendations of the Carrying Capacity Plan. So One Hundred Miles staff and others are investing time and energy (not to mention donations) in an effort that, even if successful, won’t advance this issue much beyond where it is now.
Leon Galis
Athens