Recently my wife and I finished up a round of golf at Jekyll Island and went to one of the fine establishments to enjoy an after-round cocktail. While we were enjoying our time and the view, another couple came in behind us with a couple of small dogs. Almost immediately, they began barking at each other. It was a bit loud and obnoxious.
Now the couple did take the dogs out from the area but returned shortly with them, wherein they began barking at each other again. My wife said to me, “I wish they would stop barking.” At this point the young woman nastily stated to my wife that she could hear us talking and that my wife was rude. She further stated that we were eating outside and it shouldn’t matter if the dogs were barking or not. The woman subsequently left with the barking dogs, along with her food.
I don’t know if the woman and her family or guests were islanders or tourists, because, quite frankly, it doesn’t matter. It’s one thing if your dogs are at your own residence and are barking, it’s another to be in a public place! If you cannot control your animals from peeing, pooping or barking, then you should not bring them into a restaurant. Period.
Brian Mallin
St. Simons Island