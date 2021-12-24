Recent polling reports two thirds of Republicans believe Biden was not legitimately elected President in 2020. Sixty legal challenges to the Presidential election outcome were found baseless.
It is now clear David Perdue, a candidate for governor of Georgia, agrees that Joe Biden is not legally our president. Perdue is warning Georgia voters, if the election outcome is legitimately recorded and accurately confirmed, he may refuse to accept the outcome, as he did in 2020. Judicial findings were wrong, according to the defeated 45th President and his many followers throughout the country and in Georgia.
Those who were involved in the election process reported the veracity of the election. It is becoming clearer that major efforts were made to steal the election through a coup, an overthrow of our democracy. Is it appropriate to conclude then, that the majority of the Republicans want our Constitution and our democracy replaced? Is this what David Perdue would endorse or support? Is it realistic to expect the Republicans to clarify their intentions? Do they intend to replace our democracy with an autocracy? This clearly is what the former President intended!
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island